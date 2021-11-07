Zimmer Partners LP Has $176.69 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 2.4% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $176,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $274.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.41 and a 1 year high of $275.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average is $214.48.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

