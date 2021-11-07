Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZG. Truist downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.