Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,271 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.26 and a 12 month high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

