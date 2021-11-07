Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Citigroup by 19.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 31.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5,714.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

