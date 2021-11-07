Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 171.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Yum China by 7.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

