Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 254,699 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,699 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.48% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $39,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $765,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,082,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

IVLU opened at $26.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

