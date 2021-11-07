Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $336.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $338.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.69 and its 200-day moving average is $281.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

