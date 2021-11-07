Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 733 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. PC Connection makes up approximately 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

