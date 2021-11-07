Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 87,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 302,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDM opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

