Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.91 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

