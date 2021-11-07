Zebra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ULH opened at $21.46 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $577.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

