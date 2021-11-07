Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0022

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $36,465.93 and approximately $114.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00536157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

