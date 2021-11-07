Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $117.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations stock opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,722 shares of company stock worth $1,787,275 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

