Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to “Buy”

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. Belden has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

