Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Vericel alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

VCEL stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 255.85 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vericel by 1,266.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vericel by 44.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.