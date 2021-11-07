Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $99.93 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.