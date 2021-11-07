Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TAST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.63. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

