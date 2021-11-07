Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.50. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pernod Ricard (PDRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.