Zacks: Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.76 billion and the lowest is $11.70 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.48 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.98 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

