Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 6,656,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55. Matterport has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $1,555,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

