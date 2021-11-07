Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,782,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,307. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

