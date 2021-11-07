Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.73 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $74.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

GAIN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 147,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

