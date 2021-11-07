Zacks: Brokerages Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAW opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

