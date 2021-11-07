Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

In other news, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,201,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in comScore by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in comScore by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 332,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

