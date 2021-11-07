Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report earnings per share of $4.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.24 and the lowest is $3.98. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $4.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $18.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $10.09 on Friday, reaching $607.50. 328,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,064. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $333.06 and a 12-month high of $610.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.89.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

