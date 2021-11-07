Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $21.21 on Friday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

