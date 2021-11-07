Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LKQ by 40.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

