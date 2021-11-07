Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entera Bio.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 131,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,550. The company has a market cap of $97.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.54. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.