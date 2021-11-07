Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.38 Million

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $217.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.40 million and the highest is $227.70 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $146.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $757.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.70 million to $768.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $642.93 million, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $661.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

