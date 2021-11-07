Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 471,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 2.01. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

