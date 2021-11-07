Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Upwork reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,319. Upwork has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.16 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,812. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

