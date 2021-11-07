Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. Strategic Education has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $100.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

