Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. Strategic Education has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $100.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.