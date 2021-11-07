Zacks: Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,892,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.36. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.