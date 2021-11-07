Zacks: Analysts Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.97. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

