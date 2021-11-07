Zacks: Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 123,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.09. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

