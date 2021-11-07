Zacks: Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 123,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.09. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

