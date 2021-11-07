Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

