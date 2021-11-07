Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce sales of $10.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.11 billion and the highest is $11.19 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $40.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.87 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $355.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $245.96 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

