Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce sales of $273.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.16 million and the lowest is $268.50 million. Yelp reported sales of $233.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on YELP. Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

YELP stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Yelp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.