Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WISeKey International.
Shares of WKEY stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.13.
About WISeKey International
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.
