Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WISeKey International.

Shares of WKEY stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter worth $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

