Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. 1,594,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

