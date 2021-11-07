Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.21 million. Lannett reported sales of $133.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $386.38 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 594,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Lannett has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lannett by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 859,094 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

