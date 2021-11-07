Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humacyte.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

