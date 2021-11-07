Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.48 on Thursday. FOX has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

