Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 863,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,572. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

