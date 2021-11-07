yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,988.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for $18.17 or 0.00029314 BTC on major exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $58,988.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

