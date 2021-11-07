YOUengine (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00255595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00101439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

