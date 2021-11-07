York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.44

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and traded as high as $25.00. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 4,999 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

