YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in YETI were worth $110,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 170,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.