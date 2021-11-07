Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Yelp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Yelp stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yelp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Yelp worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

