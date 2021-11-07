Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Yalla Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yalla Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Yalla Group worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

